Ouida Jeanette Weissinger Felker departed this life in faith and peace Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Venice, Florida. She was surrounded by her children and loving family.

Ouida was born October 31, 1931 in Vicksburg, MS. She was an honor graduate of Brenau Academy in Gainesville, Georgia in 1948. In 1952 she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and was a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity. After graduation she moved to Clayton, Georgia and taught the 4th/5th grades at Lakemont Elementary School.


Load entries