Ouida Jeanette Weissinger Felker departed this life in faith and peace Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Venice, Florida. She was surrounded by her children and loving family.
Ouida was born October 31, 1931 in Vicksburg, MS. She was an honor graduate of Brenau Academy in Gainesville, Georgia in 1948. In 1952 she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and was a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity. After graduation she moved to Clayton, Georgia and taught the 4th/5th grades at Lakemont Elementary School.
In 1960 Ouida and her family moved to Venice, Florida and enjoyed family life. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church Choir, St. Mark's Altar Guild, President of the Episcopal Church Women, Girl Scout Leader, Vice President of the Venice Elementary PTA, and President of the Ladies Sailing Group at the Venice Yacht Club.
In 1968 she returned to teaching and spent 30 years working in various positions with the Exceptional Student Population. Four of those years she directed Exceptional Industries, a community-based program for severely handicapped adults.
During this time, she attended the University of South Florida and received a Master of Arts (MA) degree, Educational Specialist (Ed.S.) degree, and also earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.), as well as numerous teachers' certifications.
Following retirement from the public school system, Ouida became a Graduate Gemologist by completing her studies at the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, CA. Additional studies added certifications as a Master Valuer Appraiser and a Certified Insurance Appraiser. She owned and operated Jewelry By Appointment and Weddings By Ouida in a Tropical Setting for 30 years.
Ouida was most recently a member of Bertha Palmer Chapter of Questers, D.U. Chapter of the PEO Sisterhood, St. Mark's Altar Guild, Venice Area Civil War Round Table, Old Timers Breakfast Group of the Venice Theatre, and the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. Memberships in Genealogical Societies included United Daughters of the Confederacy, Southern Dames, Daughters of the War of 1812, Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century, and Daughters of the American Colonies.
Ouida was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Paul Henry Felker Jr.
Her honored deceased family are: Parents Alice and Eugene Weissinger. Siblings: Iola Weissinger, William Weissinger (Stella Margaret), Corrine Weissinger, Emelyn Lilley (Jack), Eugenia Denton (Hubert) and grandson Derek Dewey.
Ouida is survived by five children: Jim Boyd (Lynn), Gigi Boyd, Emme Burkett (Warren), Rosalie Taylor (Steve) and George Boyd III. Grandchildren: James Baldwin, (Laura Lee), Philip Boyd (Jennifer), George Baldwin (Elena), Alison Baldwin (Scott), Drew Boyd (Carol), Jeanine Baldwin and Kelci Welty (Sam). Eight Great-Grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 513 Nassau Street S., Venice, Florida 34285.
