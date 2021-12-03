After a full life overflowing with love, Pamela D. ("Pam") Ritchie passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Pam was born to William and Dorothy (Monk) Donnelly in St. Albans, England on October 8, 1943. She lived in five countries, was quietly adventurous, and was always ready with a kind word, a generous gesture, a humorous quip, and a mischievous smirk (or "the look"). Having benefited from friends as a newlywed alone in the US with her husband in Vietnam, Pam practiced hospitality, especially on Thanksgiving Day. She was active for years in the work and worship of Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church, and she volunteered happily at the church's Bargain Center. Pam retired in 2005 from Sarasota County Schools after serving in clerical roles at a number of area schools, culminating in her position as principal's secretary at Glenallen Elementary where she was selected as school-related employee of the year multiple times.
Pam is survived by her husband of 55 years John, her daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Kelvin Thompson, her granddaughter Kylee Thompson, and her sister Margaret Brooks.
Pam Ritchie will be celebrated and remembered with joy at Farley Funeral Home (Venice) on December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. (The courtesy of mask-wearing is requested.)
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to the American Cancer Society or other cancer-related charities are encouraged.
