Pamela Sue Cook
Early in the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2020, in her home in Port Clinton, Ohio, Pamela Sue Cook’s spiritual soul left her body to return to its Creator.
Pam entered this world May 16, 1940, the daughter of the late John Smith and Rheda Maxine (Kenyon) Neville. She was raised in Waldo, Ohio, where she graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1958.
Shortly following graduation Pam married the love of her life, Ned B. Cook, at Waldo United Methodist Church, on Nov.16, 1958. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in 2019. Together they raised two sons, Michael B. Cook and Jeffrey B. Cook.
Over a span of 33 years, Pam served as a personal secretary to seven superintendents at River Valley High School in Marion, Ohio, from where she retired in 2005.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Ned Cook; son Jeff (Carey) Cook; five grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Ljubi, Abbey (Nick) Slee, Carson (Brandy) Cook, Camron Cook and Canaan Cook; two step-granddaughters, Kylee and Katie Wetterauer; three great-grandchildren, Nora, Gretchen and Archer Slee; a sister, Marilyn (Bob) Bachelder; and several nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her son Michael Cook in 1993.
Pam received devoted, loving care during her eight years of Lewy body dementia at her home by her husband.
Services: Her family greeted friends with a drive-thru visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer/Farison Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will observed privately by her family at her graveside in Marion Cemetery. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Pam’s family. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Pam to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Cleveland for Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders research. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland OH 44193-1655 or made online at Giving.ClevelandClinic.org. Please include the name of the deceased and area in the memo section on the check.
