Pamila Ann (Curtner) Sarver
Pamila Ann (Curtner) Sarver, 79 years of age, passed on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health after valiantly fighting IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) for a number of years.
Pam was born Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Lester and Esther (Jennings) Curtner. Pam and her younger brother, Les, were best friends growing up and remained close until his death in 2019.
Attending Holy Angels High School, the graduating class of 1960 recognized their school days annually by gathering in Sidney to celebrate, honor marriages and births, cry and grieve for lost ones, reminisce and most of all, laugh as they remembered their youth.
Pam was grateful to all her classmates for their expressions of kindness during her illness, especially her high school best friend, Carole Leffler, of Sidney.
For 20 years after graduation Pam worked at a local, family-owned jewelry store. Always highly motivated, it wasn’t long before Pam assisted the owners as a buyer.
After the shop owners retired, Pam served as chief deputy clerk of Probate Court for 12 years in Sidney.
Pam married the love of her life, Frank P. Sarver, on Aug. 15, 1981; he preceded her in death in 2020. After Frank’s retirement in 1993, the couple moved to Venice, Florida.
While Frank enjoyed retirement golfing, Pam soon decided she wasn’t ready to retire. For the next 23 years, Pam worked at SunBug, a woman’s apparel boutique, before retiring in 2017.
As twilight settled over Pam the last months of her life, she wanted to acknowledge the special bond formed with her colleagues from SunBug, who provided her with never-ending laughter, memories, prayers and cards.
Pam expressed heartfelt appreciation for Judy, Joannie, Eleanor, Marilyn, Pam, Dave, Sandy, Marie, Karen and Charlotte.
An avid water skier in her youth, Pam was always drawn to water, a love she and Frank shared, which led to cruising toward lush, sunny and warm distant islands to escape the brutal winters in Ohio and well-deserved vacations after relocating to Venice.
The couple also shared a mutual love for theater. It was common for them to annually subscribe to as many as five theaters as well as indulge their passion for music by attending many special event musical programs and concerts.
During their courting and marriage, Pam and Frank never missed an opportunity to spend an evening together on the dance floor, where they flowed in harmony with the music and each other.
Appreciative of her family and many friends, Pam asked to remember her neighbors Kay and Jan. While born to a family, life often blesses one with special people who are considered family. Such was the case for Pam.
Longtime close family member Mike Steenrod, of Venice, was one of those people. After the death of her beloved Frank, Mike was by Pam’s side helping her through the last months of her life, as was Rhonda Fogt Shull, of Melbourne, Florida. Mike and Rhonda always and forever had a special place in her heart.
Pam is survived by one son, Kurt Motsinger, and three grandchildren, Zack, Brandi and Austin of Ohio; stepson Watso of Miami Shores, Florida; and cousins Mary Ann Kies, Karen Wildermuth, Vicki Burress and Jolene Kritzer, all of Ohio.
The kindness, humor and positive energy Pam contributed to everyone around her made it a better place for all who knew her. Pam will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
Services: Interment of the ashes of Frank, Pam and Les will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, this summer. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Venice, is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be sent to one of the following charities: Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293; Shriner’s Healthcare for Children, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612; St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 South Tamiami Trail., Suite 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
