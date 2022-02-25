Patricia Ann Howard Weber of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 78 years of age. "Pat" was born in Tulsa, Okla., to Nina and Chauncy Howard and was married to Everett "Bud" Weber for 57 years, living many happy years together in Delaware, Ohio before retiring to Venice. Surviving are their three children Everett Weber III, Elizabeth Roby, Kathryn Weber and 7 grandchildren.
Pat spent most of her adult life in Ohio as a learning disabilities teacher; teaching, helping, and befriending many students and families in the community. She received the "Excellence In Teaching" award from Rotary International, Rotary Club of Delaware, Ohio in recognition of her efforts. Always giving to the community, her contributions included a volunteer EMT, a volunteer counselor through Help Anonymous, and providing opportunities for girls and women through the American Association for University Women (AAUW).
Pat loved to travel reaching all seven continents. Some of her fondest memories were meeting with children around the world, visiting classrooms, and meeting families in their homes.
Since moving to Venice, Pat was very active in the American Association of University Women. Her area of concentration was in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics through the Tech Trek Program: a nationwide program to interest girls in those fields of study.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a scholarship in Pat Weber's name for women in STEM through the Venice chapter of the AAUW (https://venice-fl.aauw.net/donate/).
