Patricia Ann Hug

Patricia Ann Hug, 87, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Bronxville, New York, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in her home. Patricia was born June 23, 1933 in Albany, New York.

Patricia was the proud mother of Leslie (Charlie) of Staten Island, New York, and Victoria (Keith) of Port Charlotte, Florida; proud grandmother of Rebekah (Ken), Sarah (Jon), Ben, Jeremy, Joshua, Alexandra, Joshua S., Jacob and Sarah; and great-grandmother to Kaitlyn, Matthew, Mackenzie, Avery, Joseph and Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and grandson Jonathan Paul.

Throughout her working career, Patricia was a nurse/caregiver and a real estate agent.

Patricia’s pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of loyalty and strength to all she loved.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the Fred Lang Foundation, CBHCFL.org.

