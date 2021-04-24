Patricia Ann Hug
Patricia Ann Hug, 87, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Bronxville, New York, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in her home. Patricia was born June 23, 1933 in Albany, New York.
Patricia was the proud mother of Leslie (Charlie) of Staten Island, New York, and Victoria (Keith) of Port Charlotte, Florida; proud grandmother of Rebekah (Ken), Sarah (Jon), Ben, Jeremy, Joshua, Alexandra, Joshua S., Jacob and Sarah; and great-grandmother to Kaitlyn, Matthew, Mackenzie, Avery, Joseph and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and grandson Jonathan Paul.
Throughout her working career, Patricia was a nurse/caregiver and a real estate agent.
Patricia’s pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of loyalty and strength to all she loved.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the Fred Lang Foundation, CBHCFL.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.