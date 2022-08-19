Patricia Ann Markus

Patricia "Pat" Markus (Dufresne) left this earth to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a 5 and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Pat was born the 10th child to Raoul & Agnes Dufresne on June 19, 1943, in Centerville, Minn. As a child in a large family, she learned the farm life quickly. She met the love of her life, John Markus, in 1957. They married on December 1, 1962, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Together, they raised five children; JoAnne, John, David, Jeffrey, and Shawn.
Pat loved to spend her winters in Florida and her summers at the lake in northern Minnesota. She also enjoyed traveling, crocheting/knitting, baking, bowling, bird watching, visiting with family and friends, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Pat had many titles through the years; wife, mother, sister, friend, aunt, as well as chauffer, hockey mom, den mother, Girl Scout Cookie Captain, and eventually grandmother, and great grandmother.
Pat was preceded in death by brothers Warren Dufresne, Clinton Dufresne, Gordon Dufresne, sisters Joyce LeMay, and Joan LaMotte. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John Markus, and siblings Marlene LeMay, Raoul Dufresne (Sharon), Richard Dufresne (Jane), Cathy Anderson, James Dufresne (Lynn), children; JoAnne Ruhter (Randy), John Markus III (Sharee), David Markus (Connie), Jeffrey Markus (Tonya), and Shawn Markus (Tina), along with 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m., at St. Genevieve Catholic Church 1683 Sorel Street, Centerville, Minnesota followed by the burial and funeral luncheon (in the parish community center).
