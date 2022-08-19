Patricia Ann Markus

Patricia "Pat" Markus (Dufresne) left this earth to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a 5 and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Pat was born the 10th child to Raoul & Agnes Dufresne on June 19, 1943, in Centerville, Minn. As a child in a large family, she learned the farm life quickly. She met the love of her life, John Markus, in 1957. They married on December 1, 1962, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Together, they raised five children; JoAnne, John, David, Jeffrey, and Shawn.

