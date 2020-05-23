Patricia Ann (Ney) de Berard
Jan. 3, 1934-April 28, 2020
Patricia was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, to the late Leonard and Daisy Ney. Pat attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She moved her family to Venice, Florida, in 1973.
Pat retired from General Telephone in 1993 and spent her retirement years traveling, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Green and Mildred Fose. She will be greatly missed by her, daughter Lynn (Kevin) McCloud; her son Lawrence (Linda) de Berard; and her grandchildren, EJ McCloud, Sarah and Trisha de Berard, Kristin (Dylan) Thiel and Jeramie de Berard.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and James Ney; and her son Daniel de Berard.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral Chapel in Venice. Interment will be at Epiphany Cathedral Memorial Garden.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army in Venice.
