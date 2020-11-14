Patricia Ann Reiter
The Rev. Patricia Ann Reiter passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, due to complications following a severe stroke.
She was born in Greenville, Alabama, on Dec. 22, 1945.
As a teenager, she moved with her parents, George and Katie Nichols, to Venice, Florida. After graduation from college she held careers in real estate and office management until 1987, when she answered the call to ministry.
She was ordained as a minister by Unity School of Christianity in 1991. Patricia served congregations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlottesville, Virginia, until she returned home in 2002, to become the senior minister at Unity Church of Venice.
The church quickly grew, and due to Patricia’s great leadership and vision a new 300-seat sanctuary was built and countless lives have been changed.
Those who knew her described her as the very personification of unconditional love. She leaves a great legacy behind her.
She is survived by her two children, Rick Reiter (Sherry) and the Rev. Robin Reiter (Linda Ware); her two grandchildren, Hayley and Harrison Reiter; her great-granddaughter, Emmalyn Joy; and thousands whose lives were profoundly touched and changed by her love and her ministry.
Services: There will not be a memorial service until those who love Patricia can gather safely.
Contributions: Her legacy and memory can be honored with donations in her name to Unity Church of Venice, 125 North Jackson Road, Venice FL 34292.
