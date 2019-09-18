Patricia F. Hines
A Memorial Mass for Patricia F. Hines, resident of Venice, Florida, and Hamburg, New York, will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church of Hamburg. Pat died in Hamburg on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
In 1986, Pat and her husband, Don, retired to Bird Bay Village in Venice, where they made many long-lasting friendships.
Pat was previously employed as the Associate Family Life Director of the Diocese of Venice. She and Don were members of Venice’s Epiphany Cathedral for many years.
Pat was blessed with six children: Tim Hines (Pam), Jim Hines (June), Christina Hines (deceased), Mike Hines (Candace), Cathy Hines Barry (Daniel Lindahl) and Marianne Hines Buscaglia. Survivors also include many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
