Patricia Glenn Scott O’Gorman, beloved matriarch, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in her home in Venice, Florida.
She was born in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 30, 1931, the daughter of William Wallace Scott (dec.) and Grace Priest Scott (dec.). She was the sister of Margo Scott Dietz (dec.).
Pat married John William Olson (dec.) in 1950, and together they had three daughters: Margo Ellen Olson (dec.), Suzanne Marie Olson, married to Christian Heller (dec.), and Janet Louise Olson Rosenberg, married to Ira Edward Rosenberg.
She is remembered fondly by her daughters; her niece and namesake, Patricia Katherine Dietz; her grandchildren, Meredith Rosenberg McRae, married to Kevin McRae, and Jessica Scott Kumar, married to Akash Kumar; and her great-grandchildren, Sarah, Kelly and Scott McRae.
Pat is survived by her husband, Kimberley O’Gorman, with whom she shared 37 wonderful years.
Pat lived a life of love, faith and resilience. Though she called Venice home for many years, she was proud to say that she lived all over the United States. Pat spent her childhood between San Francisco, Chicago, Illinois, Des Moines, Iowa and St. Paul, Minnesota, attending high school at the University of Minnesota and college at both Grinnell and the University of Minnesota.
As a young woman, she enjoyed music and sports. She fondly recalled her time on the baseball team in grade school, being a champion high jumper in eighth grade and winning a swimming medal in high school.
In the wake of her first marriage, Pat resolutely broke boundaries to build a career in corporate America in the 1970s.
She worked in employee benefits for General Cable Company for almost 20 years and then for Citizen Utilities until her retirement in 1996. Pat worked with pension plans and compensation, created employee assistance programs and served a vital role in labor relations with employee unions.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Pat was a towering figure of faith, yet never failed to respect and appreciate other faiths and cultures.
Since her move to Venice in 1994, she had been a treasured member of Venice Presbyterian Church. She was an ordained elder and helped to create a transition experience for those who have lost loved ones that she ran for the past 20 years.
She was very proud to have been instrumental in bringing Stephen Ministries to Venice Presbyterian.
Pat and her husband, Kim, loved their retired life together. They traveled the world, competed in bridge tournaments and were never far from the company of dear friends in the Venice community.
Pat was a proud member of the Venice chapter of the P.E.O., and served as a tireless advocate for the advancement of women.
Patricia O’Gorman was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; family always came first for her, and she has inspired generations with her strength and wisdom.
Services: A memorial service was held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., and can be seen via the church’s YouTube channel.
Contributions: The family asks that memorial gifts be made to Venice Presbyterian Church Missions, VenicePres.org/missions) or to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation, TidewellFoundation.org/donate.
