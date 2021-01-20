Patricia Linden Coppersmith
Patricia Linden "Patti" Coppersmith, a 40-year resident of Venice, Florida, passed away at her home Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She lost her battle with lung cancer and parosmia.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1946, in Oceanside, Long Island, New York. Patti worked in local banking for 30 years, holding positions from teller to branch manager.
Patti is survived by husband, James Coppersmith; sons James Ruggiero (of Port Orange, Florida) and Paul Ruggiero (of Dade City, Florida); daughters-in-law Susan Ruggiero and Alycn Opperman; grandchilden Chistopher Coppersmith (of Venice) and Jessica Ruggiero (of Port Orange); a twin sister, Priscilla D’Agostino (of Pembroke Pines, Florida); sister Sharon Mays (of Las Vegas, Nevada); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Coppersmith; parents Holger and Gladyce Linden; and her aunt, Ruth Tatum.
Services: Burial services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. at Venice Memorial Gardens. The family is planning a short, socially distant graveside service.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Patti wished for donations to go to Tidewell Hospice.
