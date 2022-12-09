Patricia Mary (Blanchard) Slater, 84, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Pat's loving husband of 61 years, George, preceded her in death in 2018.
Patricia was born on January 11, 1938, in New London, Conn., a place that always held a special place in her heart. She is survived by her five children; Wendy Slater (Venice, Fla), Pamela Slater Flynn (New London, Conn.), Eric Slater (Sarasota, Fla.), Bruce Slater (Venice) and Christine Slater Masura (Nokomis, Fla.), eight grandchildren; Caitlin, Patrick and Caroline Flynn, Sarah and Mary Slater, and Danny, Timothy, and Marcy Masura and three great-grandchildren; Tyler Slater, Maeve and Marcus Hansen. She was preceded in death by her mother; Hattie Blanchard, brother; Gerald Blanchard and two grandsons; Lawrence Flynn and Bobby Masura.
Patricia graduated high school from The Williams School in New London, Conn., in 1956. She married the love of her life, George Slater, in 1957 and happily raised their family of five children while moving throughout Connecticut for her husband's banking career. Pat and George moved to beautiful Venice, FL on the Gulf of Mexico in 1976, where they had a long career working together in real estate, followed by a long retirement. Pat was an accomplished watercolor artist and an avid gardener. Pat and George always enjoyed entertaining their family and large circle of Connecticut and Florida friends at their homes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 425 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 on December 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. Final internment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London, CT.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.