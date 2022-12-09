Patricia Mary (Blanchard) Slater, 84, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Pat's loving husband of 61 years, George, preceded her in death in 2018.

Patricia was born on January 11, 1938, in New London, Conn., a place that always held a special place in her heart. She is survived by her five children; Wendy Slater (Venice, Fla), Pamela Slater Flynn (New London, Conn.), Eric Slater (Sarasota, Fla.), Bruce Slater (Venice) and Christine Slater Masura (Nokomis, Fla.), eight grandchildren; Caitlin, Patrick and Caroline Flynn, Sarah and Mary Slater, and Danny, Timothy, and Marcy Masura and three great-grandchildren; Tyler Slater, Maeve and Marcus Hansen. She was preceded in death by her mother; Hattie Blanchard, brother; Gerald Blanchard and two grandsons; Lawrence Flynn and Bobby Masura.


