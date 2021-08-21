Patricia “Pat” Ann Gagan, 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, with her loving husband by her side.
Pat was born Sept. 26, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri. Later, on Sept. 8, 1962, Patricia Ann Woods and Glennon G. Gagan were married.
Pat and Glen graced this world with a beautiful baby boy. Pat’s greatest passion was her family.
After 14 years as a stay-at-home wife and mother, Pat started working for the Valley Park School District in Valley Park, Missouri. Pat was the administrative assistant to the principal of the high school.
She went on to have a fulfilling career that spanned 25 years, and later retired in September 2001.
Pat and Glen moved from Ballwin, Missouri, to Venice in 2014. Once settled in Florida, Pat started to become more active in her community. Pat and Glen became parishioners of Epiphany Cathedral.
Pat was a very passionate woman, one of her passions was Irish dancing. Another passion of Pat’s was traveling; she loved to see all that the world had to offer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry H. and Frances V. Woods, and brother Christopher Woods.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, Glennon Gagan; son Michael (Sally) Gagan of Collinsville, Illinois; brother-in-law David (Nancy) Gagan of St. Louis; and sister-in-law Jeanine (Gene) Kamp of St. Louis. Pat leaves behind eight nieces and nephews.
Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, Venice. A Mass will be held in Pat’s honor at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. Following the conclusion of the Mass, Pat will be laid to rest in the Epiphany Memorial Gardens.
Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
