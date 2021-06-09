Patricia "Pat" Sparrow Champagne was born July 21, 1932, in New Bedford, Masschusetts, to Dominick and Jane Foley Sparrow.
Pat loved to knit and play piano, which she enjoyed and excelled at for years.
Pat graduated from Holy Family High School in 1950 and was voted "Most Athletic Girl."
She then attended and graduated from St Luke’s School of Nursing in 1954.
Pat and her family lived in Medfield over 30 years, where she was very involved in the high school booster program and attended several years of sporting events while her four children participated.
Pat worked as RN supervisor in the mental health field for 25 years at Medfield’s state hospital. She moved on to the Massachusetts Board of Health, where she was an RN inspector of nursing homes, senior care units, dialysis clinics, etc.
Pat loved all craft-making, knitting and playing piano. She sang in several choral groups and participated in a few community plays.
Early in her retirement, she moved to Venice Florida. Her favorite pastime in retirement was playing in any casino.
Pat is survived by her sister, Jane Sparrow Magnant of North Dartmouth; Pat’s daughters, Patricia Champagne of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Sue Champagne of Venice; son, Mark Champagne of Wrentham, Massachusetts; grandson, Quinton Champagne of Wrentham; and granddaughter, Sama’a Alrai in Brooklyn, New York.
Son Daniel is deceased. She also has several nieces and nephews.
