Patricia Theresa Denmead
Patricia Theresa (Doherty) Denmead passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, of COVID-19 in the care of the Critical Care Unit at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, with her family beside her. She was 84 years old.
She was born in South Orange, New Jersey; raised her family in Park Forest, Illinois; and came to Venice, Florida, in 2000.
She graduated from the University of Vermont with an Elementary Education degree and married her college sweetheart, Bob Denmead, on Aug. 16, 1957.
Pat taught second grade until they moved to Illinois. There she became a full-time substitute teacher for the South Metropolitan Association for Handicapped Children. She was fluent in American Sign Language and used her skills to teach and interpret.
She was a warm, caring, loving person who was well loved by all who met her.
Pat was predeceased by her mother, Viola Doherty; father, William R. Doherty; and a brother, Robert Doherty.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob Denmead; daughters Debbie (Kevin) Cassady and Cathy (John) Scott of Illinois; a brother, Billy Doherty of New Jersey; five loving grandchildren, Matthew, Kyle, Christopher, Brian and Nicole; six great-grandchildren, Henry, Tad, Nadia, Beau, Nathan and Lincoln; and nieces and nephew, all of whom she cared for very deeply, along with her friends and granddogs. She will be greatly missed.
Services: No services will be planned due to her wishes and the dangers of COVID-19 to those she loved.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Humane Society.
