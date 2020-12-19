Patricia Weis
Patricia Weis, age 85, from Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Hudsonville, Michigan.
Patricia was born in Oxford, England, in 1935. She came to the United States when she was 20 years old and settled in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and raised her family.
Some of her biggest accomplishments were becoming a U.S. citizen and serving in the Peace Corps.
In 1987, she moved to Venice. Over her 30 years in Florida, she volunteered for numerous charities, worked at SunTrust Bank and eventually retired from Bay Indies as the recreation director.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Siegfried Weis; William Booker (father); Phoebe Booker (mother); David Booker (brother); and Stephan Weis (stepson).
She is survived by her brother, Roger Booker (Jackie) of Wales, her children, John (Vicki) Workman, Michael (Kim) Workman, Deb Schiefer (Jim), Kevin Workman and Andrew (Diann) Workman; stepchildren, Michael (D’Ann) Weis, Pamela Yurga (George) and Frank (Adelle) Weis; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caring team at Spectrum Health Hospice and the staff at Sunset Manor Reflections in Michigan for their exceptional care.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at Bay Indies Church in Venice at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Patricia’s memory to Spectrum Health Hospice.
