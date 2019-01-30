Patrick F. Monaghan
Patrick Francis Monaghan, 63, of Venice, Florida, suddenly passed away Saturday, Jan., 5, 2019.
He was born Nov. 19, 1955, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and came to this area in 1984. He was a dedicated employee of Sutter Roofing for 32 years.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jeanne (Orthaus); son, Francis of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Caitlin of Venice; eight siblings in Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Sutter Roofing for a scholarship fund in memoriam of Patrick, to 8284 Vico Court, Sarasota FL 34240.
