Patrick McCarthy
Patrick McCarthy, 76, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.
Patrick was born June 30, 1942, in The Bronx, New York.
He graduated from Nyack College and received his M.S.W. at Kean University. He was a loving husband, and friend to all those he helped during his years of service at New Hope Foundation, Marlboro, New Jersey, and Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, Venice, where he continued to volunteer after he retired.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janine; his son, Brian; his stepchildren, Michele, Christina and Robert; and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lauren.
Services: Memorial service arrangements will be made at a future date.
