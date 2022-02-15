Patsy Ruth "Pat" Mielke was born on September 8, 1927 in Hickory Ridge, Ark., passed away in her home in Venice, Fla., on Saturday, January 29, 2022, after a short illness.
Pat moved to Bemis, Tenn., to finish High School and enjoyed roller skating, working at the movie theatre and later working in her brother-in-law's medical clinic. From that experience she decided to go to nursing school at the University of Tennessee School at Memphis. She graduated a Registered Nurse with honors and received the gold medal for being the "best all-around nurse". She met her first husband Dr. Norman Brandes and married and settled in Columbus, Ohio where they started a family. In Columbus she continued to nurse, be a mother and became very involved in the tennis community, the Columbus Museum of Art Lady's Auxiliary and eventually also received a real-estate license. She married her second husband Melvin Mielke and moved to Venice 30 plus years ago.
Pat continued to play tennis and was a founding member of the Courtside Tennis Club, took up golf at 60 and had a "hole in one" at Mission Valley. She was a member of the Venice Yacht Club for many years enjoying going there for dinner and a "dance". Pat loved animals, especially dog-sitting for neighbors. She was a great cook and was known for her love of buttermilk. She enjoyed many hobbies but really loved gardening and "playing in the dirt" as well as playing Bridge with her "group". She was an active member of the Venice Presbyterian Church and PEO Sisterhood. Supporting many other organizations, Venice Little Theatre and Symphony College of the Ozarks, she was a caring and good friend to many and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A life well lived, she "lived it her way!"
Pat is survived by her three children and their husbands, wives, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Roger & Debbie (Michael, Andrew & Grace) Brandes, Fred & Loreen (Allison, Devin & Amanda Caleb) Brandes, Deborah & Bob (Sean, Chris) Pitstick.
A service is planned for a later date in Venice and in lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to Venice Presbyterian Church or Tidewell Hospice in the name of Patsy Ruth Mielke.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
