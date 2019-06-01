Paul C. Beacham
Oct. 30, 1942-May 23, 2019
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Paul Beacham passed from this earth to join his earthly parents and his Lord in Heaven.
He was born in Pasadena, California, to Hardy R. Beacham and Lena L. Beacham. Moving to North Carolina shortly after the end of World War II, the family spent many happy years in Charlotte. With an opportunity to transfer to Miami, the family moved to Florida in 1960, transitioning to Venice in 1996.
Since 2000, Paul had been a resident at Sunset Lake Village, where he was very happy. The staff and residents there quickly became his “second family” and they were responsible for much of his happiness.
Paul’s loving nature and sweetness will be missed forever by those who knew him and loved him. He really was a child of God. He had many loving friends and he made an indelible impression on anyone he got to know. He loved everyone.
Paul is survived by his uncle, Cedric Beacham (Helen) of Silver Spring, Maryland, and his cousin, Mary Power Garlock (Jim) of Venice, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Hardy and Lena Beacham, as well as a number of loving aunts, uncles and extended family members.
Services: Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by funeral services on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Both services were held in the Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.