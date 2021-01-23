Paul F. Adams
Aug. 30, 1938-Jan. 18, 2021
Paul F. Adams, age 82 years, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully at his home with his wife Liz by his side.
Paul was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Frank and Myrtle (Johnson) Adams. As a young boy and later as an adult, he was a chorister with the Men and Boys Choir at All Saints Episcopal Church, Worcester.
Friendships formed during those years endured for decades and led him into becoming a church organist.
Paul served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for eight years. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 1966, he graduated from Boston University School of Social Work with a Master’s Degree in Clinical Social Work. He had a glorious career advocating for children and their families.
Paul is survived by his wife, Liz (Miller). The couple met when they sang in the choir at All Saints Episcopal Church, Brookline, Massachusetts, where they were married June 29, 1968.
Paul is also survived by his son, James Paul, and his wife, Kathy (Santanello) Adams of Sarasota, Florida; and his brother, Steven D. Adams (Anne) of Melbourne, Florida.
He was a man of great faith and courage, which served as an example for all through this illness.
He was dearly loved by his family, his friends and his pets, a little brown dog and a rescue kitty.
He was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan, cheering on the team for several seasons.
He was a member of The All Saints Church Choir Alumni Association, Worcester, Massachusetts; Rufus Putnum Masonic Lodge AF&AM, Rutland, Massachusetts; American Guild of Organists, Sarasota Chapter; and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Venice.
Services: The family is planning a private memorial celebration at Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd, All Saints Memorial Garden, Venice. Services are under the care of Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, Venice.
Contributions: Memorial gifts are requested to Tidewell Hospice, Venice Team, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.