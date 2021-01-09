Paul P. Horney Jr.
Paul P. Horney Jr., age 87, passed away with his loved ones at his side on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Paul was born to Paul Sr. and Ruth India Horney on June 16, 1933, in Lakewood, New Jersey. He spent his childhood in Jackson Heights, New York, moving to Royal Oak, Michigan, for high school. He graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1951 and soon married Ernestine (Sheppard) in 1953.
Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University in 1958 and had a successful career as art director for Detroit’s CBS affiliate, WJBK, Channel 2.
Upon retirement in 1995, Paul and Ernestine moved to Venice, Florida, where they both resided the remainder of their years.
Paul loved to travel with his wife and family; was an award-winning graphic designer/commercial artist; an avid golfer, often found running small leagues with friends and co-workers; a weekend home improvement specialist; and sports enthusiast, especially of the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Paul is survived by four of his five children: Cheryl (the late George) Hall, Thomas (Vickie), Kathryn (Christopher) Parsons and Teresa; his seven grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, David, Candice, Tiffany, Shea and Zoe; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 67 years, Ernestine (Sheppard); and his son Dennis.
Services: Paul will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice. Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Share your memories on the obituary page at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alz.org/flgulfcoast/donate; or any charity of the donor’s choice.
