Paul died peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, during an extensive hospital stay at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., due to health complications stemming from Covid, pneumonia & a stroke.
He was born in Massapequa, N.Y., to Robert and Dorothy Lukas.
Paul attended Alfred G. Berner High School in Massapequa, class of 1966. Paul was accepted to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Class of 1971. Paul sailed the seas as a port engineer. Paul was active and outstanding as a High school, college and Alumni basketball player.
He worked for Sperry Marine and on Wall Street also for Morgan Stanley as well as Lukas Financial Services. Paul has resided in New York, California and retired to Venice, Fla., in 2016.
Paul loved the game of golf and was a member of Venice Golf and Country Club since 2017. Paul was a longtime New York Mets baseball fan.
Paul leaves behind his longtime partner and wife Annette Lukas of Venice. His sister Barbara Mastandrea of Lincolnshire, Ill. Sister Lauren Hood of Chattanooga, Tenn.
A Celebration of Paul's Life is planned for Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the clubhouse at Venice Golf and Country Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers a Memorial donation may be sent to USMMA Alumni Association, 300 steamboat Road Kings Point, NY 11024
