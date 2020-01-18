Pauline Harmon Rayburn
Pauline Harmon Rayburn, age 104, of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was born June 21, 1914, in Versailles, Ohio to parents, Charles and Pearl Harmon. On July 1, 1939, she married Eugene Rayburn of Dayton, Ohio. They made their home in Ohio until 1961 when they moved to Venice following Eugene’s retirement.
Pauline studied at Wasseen School of Music in Dayton. She was a member of Teaching Music for youth at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio; organized the first junior choir at Calvary Community Church in 1961; and was church pianist for many years.
She was also a member of the Sarasota Music Teachers Association; a past president of District 7 Florida State & National Music Teachers Association and Venice Sicilian Music Society; and she also maintained a piano studio in Venice Gardens for 46 years.
Pauline is survived by her son, Stephen Eugene Rayburn of Palm Bay, Florida; two grandsons, David (Katherine) Rayburn and Eric Rayburn; and a great-grandchild, Matthew Everett Rayburn.
Many students had the pleasure of learning the value of music when they learned to play the piano from this seasoned pianist. Piano recitals were joyful as Pauline taught, listened and encouraged her students for more than 46 years. She will long be remembered as a wonderful piano teacher.
Services: A Memorial Service on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will be hosted by the family at Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1026 Albee Farm Road, Venice. Prayers, condolences, and memories for the family can also be shared at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
