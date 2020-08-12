Peggy L. McHugh
Peggy L. McHugh, 90, of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Venice, Florida, and Van Wert, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Richard and Kathleen Horsch on June 23, 1930, she was the eldest of five children. She was predeceased by Richard McHugh and Patrick Madigan.
Peg, as she was affectionately called, was a registered nurse, a career she approached with dedication and passion. She excelled as a seamstress in her younger years and enjoyed crossword puzzles and bingo in her later years.
With an interest in travel, she visited China, South America, Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii and, most recently, Norway, with her two eldest daughters. She wanted to see the pyramids but never got there. She always had a passion for music and fostered that appreciation in her children.
While residing in Venice, she was an active member of Epiphany Cathedral, where she was a choir member for over 20 years. Blessed with an engaging personality and a penchant for making people laugh, Peg volunteered at Hospice as Jellybean the Clown.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen McHugh, Betsy (Gary) Koester, Kevin (Helene) McHugh, Annmarie McHugh, Dan (Lisa) McHugh and Mary Jo (Frank) Cowley; and her grandchildren, Mike, Josephine, Dan, Alex, Robert, Patrick, Tim, James, Sean, Lindsay, Lee, Nathan and Quinn.
Also left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Betty Craig, Dick (Kathy) Horsch and Bill (Judy) Horsch; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patty Vreeland.
Services: A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to National Cremation.
Contributions: The family requests donations in her memory to Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.
