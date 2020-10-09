Penelope Welch Miller
Penelope (Penny) Welch Miller, Oct. 1, 1942-Oct. 2, 2020
Daughter of Alfred and Opal Carlin. Penny worked as fund raiser secretary for National kidney Foundation retired and moved to Florida 1983. Worked in retail, then with husband Butch.
Preceded in death by son William Cecil Miller, Jr., leaving husband William Cecil (Butch) Miller, son Norman Cecil Miller the third, grandsons Devon and Ryan Miller.
Graveside services will be Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at Venice Memorial Gardens 1950 Center Rd. Venice, Fla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.