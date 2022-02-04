Peter Allen Chapman, 83, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Cleveland/Euclid, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2022, with his loving wife Judith by his side. He was born in Crescent, West Virginia on January 20, 1939, and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating from Collinwood High School in 1958. On January 30, 1960, Peter and Judith were married in a loving ceremony in Euclid, Ohio. His love, commitment, and faithfulness to Judie was an unbreakable bond of 62 years.
Peter was an exceptional man, street wise, mechanically savvy - he could fix anything, classic car enthusiast, lover of motorhome travels on the open road, ferocious consumer of news and current events, and most of all - lover of family. He could often be described as 'a man of few words,' but you felt his deep love for his family by the actions he took on a daily basis.
Peter is survived by his wife Judith (Peattie); children Michael (Mary), Vickie, and Brian Chapman; grandsons Matthew (Jorsia) and Mark Chapman; great-grandsons Jake and Jon Chapman; brothers Jim Bill Chapman and Ed Barko, step-father Gus Barko; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Eugene Chapman and mother Sadie Barko (Bishop), sisters Ella Marie (Chapman), Betty Morgan (Chapman), and brothers Gaza and Lou Barko.
An open memorial service and a celebration of his life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292, at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022.
