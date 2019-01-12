Peter Dunn-Rankin
Peter Dunn-Rankin passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Hoodsport, Washington, from an enlarged heart and COPD. He was 63.
He was born Aug. 28, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Betty Fryar Dunn-Rankin and the late Derek Dunn-Rankin. He attended Post Junior College in Waterbury, Connecticut. A trained auto mechanic, he was a smart, meticulous person with a quick wit.
The oldest of five children, he spent much of his childhood as the role model who taught his younger siblings to read, ride a bike and sit up straight. He will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Betty; and his siblings David (Janie), Jeff (Mary Lou), Debbie and Michael, all of Venice, Florida.
Services: A private service will be held graveside in Miami.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family to make a donation to an organization that helps people who struggle with homelessness or mental illness.
