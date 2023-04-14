Peter O. Mason, age 48, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Pete was born in Morristown, NJ to the late Burton and Geri Mason. He attended Venice High School, where he developed lifelong friendships and met his high school sweetheart, Tracy. In 1997, after graduating from Florida State University, Peter and Tracy were married and returned to Englewood, Florida.
Peter was a devoted husband and father. He prioritized his family and was very proud of his three children Matthew, Peyton and Annsley. He enjoyed spending family time supporting his children in their academic and extra-curricular activities. The family has many fond memories of spending time together cheering on the Noles, Bucs, Lightning and Rays, listening to what some may consider an eclectic mix of music, spending days at the beach, on the boat or simply surrounding themselves with loved ones in their home.
Peter began his financial advising career in 1997 at A.G. Edwards. He established the Mason Financial Group in 2013 on Dearborn Street, he took great pride in providing exceptional service to his clients and serving the community. He was a member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Past President of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and served on various community boards, coached youth sports and could always be seen dressed in full costume passing out candy with his family at the annual Dearborn Halloween Safe Walk.
Peter was a kind soul who cared deeply for those he loved. He made an impact on many lives. For the duration of his three-year fight against cancer he chose to find joy, express gratitude, give lots of hugs and kisses and to make the most of every day.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy; children, Matthew, Peyton and Annsley; their two dogs: Milo and Cash; siblings Joe, James and Kathryn; as well as beloved family members and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Englewood United Methodist Church on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
The family suggests that you consider supporting Hospice, Moffitt or performing an act of kindness in Pete's memory.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.