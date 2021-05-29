Philip Phelan, age 70, born in Waltham, Massachusetts, passed quietly Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a long illness.
Phil graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture in Amherst, Massachusetts. He enjoyed over 40 years as a golf course superintendent in the state of Florida at many golf courses in Southwest Florida. He was a decades-long member of Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
His greatest delight in life were his children and his grandchildren he loved so dearly. He took great pride in teaching them on the field and in life about fairness, respect and pride in all they attempted to do. While raising his children he coached 15 soccer or Little League teams in the Sarasota community.
He loved playing golf with family and friends. His friends named him Chief of the tribe that swelled to more than 50 members over the course of time, creating many fond memories for them and his family.
Phil is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Debra Pruitt Phelan, of Venice, Florida; daughter Tiffany Phelan Lionetti, Venice; sons Erik Phelan, North Port, Florida, and Phillip Phelan, Sarasota, Florida; seven grandsons and two granddaughters; his sister, Vicki Phelan Bowen of Charleston, South Carolina; and brother Robert Sheldon of Lynbrook, New York.
Services: There will be a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. in the South Venice Civic Center, 720 Alligator Drive, Venice,. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
