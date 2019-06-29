Walski

Philip Walski of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline A. Walski of Venice.

Services: A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, followed by a Graveside Service at Venice Memorial Gardens.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Tidewell Hospice.

