Philip Walski
Philip Walski of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline A. Walski of Venice.
Services: A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, followed by a Graveside Service at Venice Memorial Gardens.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
