Phyllis A. Murphy
Jan. 17, 1934-Aug. 20, 2020
Phyllis A. Murphy, age 86, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born in Marion, Ohio, and moved to Florida with her family in June of 1973.
She was an amazing wife and mother to her seven children. She spent her life doing selfless acts of kindness every day and taught us the importance of family, faith and love.
Phyllis loved taking care of her home and cooking for the many celebrations we shared as a family and with friends. She enjoyed many vacations with her husband and children traveling in their RV and spending time at their home in Georgia. She was extremely well loved by everyone and touched many lives. She was called “Mom” by everyone.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Robert. She is survived by daughters Gerry Murphy of Nokomis, Sam Murphy (Bob) of Hicksville, Ohio, Michelle Murphy of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Julie Keating (Ken) of Ball Ground, Georgia, and Lisa Blem (Don) of Englewood, Florida; sons Shaun Murphy of Englewood and Rock Murphy of Nokomis; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A special thank-you goes to our wonderful caregivers, Jivka and Radica, for all their love and support to our mother and the Murphy family.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, Florida. Private family burial to follow. To share a memory of Phyllis, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
