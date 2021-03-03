Phyllis H. Smith
Phyllis H. Smith, 93, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Phyllis was born May 31, 1927, in Raceland, Kentucky.
Phyllis was a licensed practical nurse at Kings Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky, where she worked from 1969 to 1984. She was a lifelong member of the Assemblies of God Church and she attended Harvest Chapel of Venice. She was married to her lifelong sweetheart, James, for 68 years.
Survivors include son James A. Smith III (Donna) of Vero Beach, Florida; daughter Suzanne Burke (David) of Venice; grandchildren Leisa Klerlein (Paul) of Vero Beach, James A. Smith IV of Vero Beach, Jonathan Burke (Christina) of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Kristin Nelson (Anthony) of Danville, Kentucky; great-grandchildren Taylor Gravitt (Derek), Dylan Klerlein (Hannah), Emma Burke, Leif Nelson, Juliana Nelson, Soren Nelson, Mia Nelson, Evangeline Nelson, Annika Nelson, Gunnar Nelson, Trygg Nelson, Hayden Burke and Lena Burke; and great-great-grandchild Everett Klerlein.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Smith Jr.; mother, Nancy Susan Helmintoller; father, Clinton Lewis Helmintoller; and sisters Evelyn Jackson, Hazel Cassity, Wilma Dunn and Stella Bortel.
Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Services for Phyllis will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis’s name to Harvest Chapel of Venice, P.O. Box 555, Venice, FL 34284; First Baptist Church of Venice, Lakefront Building Project, 312 W. Miami Ave., Venice, FL 34285; or Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.