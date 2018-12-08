Phyllis Russell
Phyllis (Fialho) Russell, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Signature Health, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Susan Clancy-Bowne of Guilford, Vermont, Carol (Thomas) Fabian of Port Charlotte, Nancy (Mark) Bouvier of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, Edward Watters of Westwood, New Jersey, and Timothy (Kathleen) Watters of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Kate, Tayler, Briana, Annie, Christian, Thomas, Carly, Matti, Josh, Abigail and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Kaelin, Piper, Ariel, Mia, Carson, Kaleb, Thomas and Sawyer.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernon Russell, in 2017; her mother, Mattie (Walen), and father, Felisbert Fialho; and siblings Donald “Doc” Fialho, Virginia (Kain) and Paul Fialho.
Born in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Nov. 5, 1926, she graduated from Gloucester High School and pursued a career as an X-ray technologist.
Phyllis became a full-time stay-at-home mother when her children were born and enjoyed baking, sewing, braiding her own rugs, snow skiing, boating and golf.
Once her children were grown, Phyllis became a financial planner for WCNB in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Citibank in Maryland.
Phyllis and her husband, Vernon, retired to Venice, Florida, in 1990, where she continued to enjoy her golf, tennis, bocce ball, family and friends.
Services: A Memorial Service was held in Gloucester for family and friends in October. A Funeral Mass will be held Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, with inurnment committal to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Florida or Cathedral of the Pines, Rindge, New Hampshire.
