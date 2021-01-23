Ralph Casselli
Ralph Casselli, 76, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. He was born May 5, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Margaret Fafejta-Casselli, along with his three sons, Larry Costello, Lenny Costello and Ralph Casselli III and his wife, Tina Casselli.
Ralph had six grandchildren: Madison Casselli, Shaly Costello, Billy Freeman, Kassidy Costello, Brayden and Brooke Casselli, who all cherished their time with Pop-Pop.
