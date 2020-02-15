Ray George Smith passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 92 in his home in Venice, Florida.
Ray was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on July 18, 1927. Ray grew up in Greenville and served two tours in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War as a fire controlman.
He earned his undergraduate degree at Furman and a master’s degree in physics from Duke University under the G.I. bill. He worked as a physicist at Dupont’s Savannah River Plant before a career at the Atomic Energy Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C.
Ray and Diane retired to Venice in 1989 and loved living in Florida.
Ray was a devoted husband, father, fisherman, artist and avid traveler of the world. From his humble beginnings as the youngest of 10 up on Piney Mountain, he worked, saved, loved and laughed his way through a full and happy life. He will be fondly remembered for his intellectual brilliance, quick wit and sunny disposition.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Murray Smith; second wife, Ruth Kalajian Smith; his mother, Tessie Vaughn Smith; his father, Jerry Erasmus Smith; five brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Diane Smith Walker, Steven Ray Smith (Bonnie) and Barbara Smith Rollins (Fredrick); stepchildren Jill Kalajian Leggett (Mark) and Matthew Kalajian (Kelly); grandsons Micah and Caleb; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: An informal visitation will be held at the family home on Friday, March 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice FL 34293; or to the American Parkinson Disease Association at ADAParkinson.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.