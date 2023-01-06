Raymond E. Rodgers, 82, passed away in his home on January 2, 2023, in Venice, Fla. He was born on February 24, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio to Horace and Viola (Brooks) Rodgers. Ray graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1958 and the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in 1962. He worked for Eli Lilly & Company for 33 years as a sales manager until his retirement in 1994. He made many lifelong friends during his time at Lilly. Ray had visited Florida for many years but became a permanent resident in Venice in 2000.
Ray was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church where he volunteered with Family Promise. He also faithfully supported The Gideons International by distributing bibles to various locations and held various board positions. He dedicated his retirement to mentoring young men in the Big Brother Big Sister program to make a difference in their lives. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and pickleball. Raymond loved to frequent Sharky's Pier while dancing to the Trinidudes.
He will be remembered as a loving devoted father, brother, and an amazing grandfather/great grandfather. His faith-based advice carried us all through many happy and challenging times.
Raymond is predeceased by his parents, Horace and Viola Rodgers, sisters Donna Epps and Sandy Gardener, brother Dwayne Rodgers, and grandson Richard Mock.
He is survived by his daughter Kelly (Jerry) Mock, son Brad Rodgers, grandchildren Brooke (Andy) Harris, Bailie Rodgers, and Raymond Rodgers, great-grandchildren Kate and Jake Harris, and many friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Gideons International Lemon Bay Camp, P.O Box 1297, Venice, FL 34284 or online at www.gideons.org/donate.
