Raymond G. Bruckman
Raymond G. Bruckman was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Matthew and Mary Jane Bruckman. He passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
Raymond graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a beloved husband, father and grandpa. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death his first wife, Susan Rost Bruckman, and son Ken Bruckman.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Bruckman, and his children, Marilyn Bruckman-Jones, Joanne Bruckman-George and Glenn Bruckman. He is also survived by stepchildren Sue Dankovich, Mary French and Dr. John Doranski; 24 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services: A celebration of life will be held on a later date at Epiphany Cathedral. Visit his online guestbook at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Cathedral School, 316 Sarasota St., Venice FL 34285.
