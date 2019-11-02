Raymond J. Lutze
Jan. 2, 1925-Oct. 22, 2019
Born in Naugatuck, Connecticut, Ray served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Santee. He began his career as an electrical engineer with RCA and retired from Northrup in 1989. He enjoyed boating and was an active participant in local bowling and shuffleboard leagues.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth (Helbig) Lutze; and five children, Nancy Paciencia of Kittery, Maine, R. Jay Lutze of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Martha Fox of Antioch, California, Barbara Lockhart of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Susan Hasse of Gallitin, Tennessee. Mr. Lutze is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.