Raymond J. Lutze 

Jan. 2, 1925-Oct. 22, 2019

Born in Naugatuck, Connecticut, Ray served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Santee. He began his career as an electrical engineer with RCA and retired from Northrup in 1989. He enjoyed boating and was an active participant in local bowling and shuffleboard leagues.

Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth (Helbig) Lutze; and five children, Nancy Paciencia of Kittery, Maine, R. Jay Lutze of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Martha Fox of Antioch, California, Barbara Lockhart of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Susan Hasse of Gallitin, Tennessee. Mr. Lutze is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

