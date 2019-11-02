Rene A. Kuypers passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2019. His loving wife and son were by his side.
Rene was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 21, 1926, to Cornelius and Alice V. Kuypers. After graduating from the University of Detroit, he entered the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he enrolled at the Georgetown Law School.
In 1962, Rene and his wife, Marge, moved to Pennsylvania, where he went to work in the Patent Department of Univac Corporation.
Upon retirement, the couple retired to Venice, where Rene enjoyed the warm weather and the active lifestyle at the Venice Golf & Country Club.
Rene is survived by his wife, Marge; his son Scott; his daughter-in-law Theresa; and his three grandchildren, Michael, Meghan and Tommy.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Venice Golf & Country Club.
Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Venice.
