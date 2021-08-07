The Rev. Robert J. Reuss, age 87, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and most recently resided in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, before moving to Venice in 2017.
Father Reuss was an Episcopal priest for 61 years, retiring in 1994. He served St. John’s Church in Huntington, Long Island, New York; Christ Church in Westerly, Rhode Island; and St. David’s in Cranston, Rhode Island.
In retirement, he served congregations in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Venice.
Father Reuss is survived by his wife, the Rev. Patricia Reuss; brother, Walter Mitchell (Bonnie) of Gloversville, New York; daughters Rebecca Reuss of Boston, Massachusetts, and Eleanor McKenna of Rhode Island; two granddaughters; cousin Andrew Donovan of Pittsford, New York; and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew C. Reuss and Jessie Reuss Mitchell; brother Ronald Reuss; and sister Barbara Benzenberg.
Services: A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, on Monday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. To share a memory of Father Reuss or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions should be directed to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church or the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund.
