Rhoda J. Gross
Jan. 1, 1932-May 18, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Rhoda Gross, on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Rhoda had a life well lived, surrounded by a close and loving extended family.
She was born in Southhampton, England, and came to the U.S. at the age of 19, on the Queen Elizabeth II. She met and married Bennett in Brooklyn, New York, and raised her three kids, Mandee, Jay and Susan, in Livingston, New Jersey.
In retirement she enjoyed a wonderful second life here in Venice for 24 years. She was very active in the local Venice community, as a reading mentor in the elementary school; working on the Jewish Congregation of Venice Food Festival and social action committee; attending and planning the local ladies luncheon; and being a proud lifelong member of Hadassah.
She is survived by her husband, Bennett; her three children, Mandee, Jay and Susan; and seven grandchildren, Max, Maya, Matthew, Justin, Tate, Sam and Ethan. She is also survived by her sisters, Pauline and Sheila; and her brother, Norman.
Services: A private graveside service was held at the JCV on Friday with immediate family.
