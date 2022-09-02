Richard Allan Peterson (Dick) passed Friday, August 19, 2022 at age 77. Dick died at home under Hospice care as a result of long-term cancer.

Dick was a Yooper graduating Graveraet high school in Marquette, Michigan in 1962. He then graduated from Ferris State University College of Pharmacy. After retirement Dick went on several medical missions to Africa and Central America. He moved to Venice Florida three years ago. Dick enjoyed golf, tennis, fishing and snow skiing.

