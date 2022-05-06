Richard Allen Kleppe, age 78, of Clarence, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while residing at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton.
Richard was born January 7,1944 in Davenport, Iowa to Lawrence and Lavera Kintzel Kleppe. He married Marcia Benischek on August 1, 1968. She passed away on January 28, 2014.
Richard graduated from Lowden High School, Kirkwood Community College, and Iowa State with a bachelor's degree in Ag Science. He also was on the first baseball and basketball team while at Kirkwood. Richard was very proud of his farm being a Century Family Farm. He enjoyed sailing on his boat called the Liberty Call, orchids, trivia, history, visiting his daughter and son-in-law, fast pitch and slow pitch softball, splitting his time between the farm, Minnesota and Florida, and visiting with others while always smiling. Richard had also worked at the ASCS offices in Sigourney and Tipton. He also was a member of the Eagles Club and D.A.V. in Venice, Fla. Richard proudly served his country in the Navy.
Richard is survived by his daughter Denise Kleppe (Brad) Mortimore of Johnston, Iowa; brother Ron (Bernie) Kleppe of Fairfax; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger (Bonnie) Benischek of New Orleans, La.; brother-in-law Will Clark of Austin, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister Lois Clark; brother-in-law Greg Benischek; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Richard and Goldie Benischek.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with Pastor Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence with military honors. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Memorials may be sent to Denise at: 7604 NW 99th Ct. Johnston, Iowa 50131.
