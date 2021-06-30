Richard B. "Dick" Marshall Jr., age 87, formerly of Cromwell and Madison, Connecticut, son of Richard B Marshall Sr. and Ferne Templeton Marshall Richburg, passed peacefully in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Dick was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 27, 1934. Dick spent his early years in Glencoe, Illinois, before moving to Presque Isle, Maine, to spend most of his youth.
Dick served his country in the Korean War, and after his honorable discharge set his roots down in Connecticut.
Dick had a successful career in the financial services sector that spanned over 50 years.
Dick was also an avid member of the Sphinx Shriners in Newington, Connecticut. He was a member of the Directors Staff, and in 1982, served in the illustrious position of Potentate.
Dick spent his final years enjoying his retirement at his home in Venice, Florida.
Dick was predeceased by his loving stepmom, Madelyn; Natalie W. Marshall, his wife of 21 years; and Claire A. Anderson, his longtime companion.
Dick leaves behind his wife Gerry G. Marshall of Venice; his sons, Richard D. Marshall and his wife, Elizabeth, of Middletown, Connecticut, and Scott T. Marshall and his wife, Angela, of Palmyra, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha Marshall.
He also leaves behind a sister, Holly R. Melamed, and a stepdaughter, Diana Crowley.
Services: A memorial service is planned for Dick on Saturday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Living Rock Church, 138 Routr 81, Killingworth, Connecticut. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ryan Young. He will be laid to rest in Presque Isle, Maine, at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; or Living Rock Church Replacement Roof Fund, 138 Route 81, Killingworth, CT 06419.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.