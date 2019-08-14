Richard Brooks Paine
Richard “Ric” Brooks Paine, 56, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by many friends and family members.
Ric was born March 30, 1963, in Long Island, New York, to Joy and Charlie Paine. He was number five of seven kids who all moved to Venice in 1972.
Ric was an avid sports fan who played baseball and football and wrestled at Venice High School, where he went on to graduate.
After high school he dedicated many years of his life to coaching youth baseball and football here in Venice.
His love for his dogs was amazing, adopting and spoiling them all over the years.
In the last four years he devoted much of his time to his many nieces, nephews, family, friends and, of course, his loving dogs, making us all laugh and smile.
He is survived by his sisters Terri (Mike) Duffey, Cindi Anderson, Christi (Jim) Bennett and Kerri Paine Floyd (Eric Geistert); brother, Chuck Paine; approximately 30 nieces and nephews (each of whom loved their Uncle Ric very much); many close friends who stood by his side and loved him very much; and, of course, his beloved dogs, Shadow, Rusty and Sadie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy and Charlie Paine; sister Traci Paine Bartram; brother-in-law Andy Anderson; and his dog Max.
Services: Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, E. 400 Field Ave., Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Venice Challenger Baseball, 680 Percheron Circle, Nokomis FL 34274.
