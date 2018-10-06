Richard Bryan Lasken
Richard “Rick” Bryan Lasken, 74, left this Earth on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
He was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Phil and Jean Lasken, both now deceased.
He was very proud to have attained the rank of Eagle Scout, qualified for Mensa membership, attended Northern Illinois University and completed advanced courses at The Wharton School of Finance.
He was active in raising money for the less fortunate. Rick sat on the $100 million Grants Board of the Venice (Florida) Hospital Foundation. He donated a dozen computer systems to the Syracuse Chapter of The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
It brought joy to his heart to gather annually a truck load of clothing and food that was donated to the Women’s Shelter in Morristown, New Jersey.
He spent his entire career in the commercial financial services industry and was the CEO of several national and international companies, both privately held and publicly owned.
During his retirement, he enjoyed family, friends and travel, and as a member of Taberna Country Club, he enjoyed playing golf until he was forced to stop for health reasons.
He is survived by his loving, caring and devoted wife of many years, Kathleen Mary Lasken; and his younger brother, Dr. Gary Warren Lasken of Peoria, Illinois, his wife, Peggy, and his eldest son, Robert B. Lasken, of Dallas, Texas, all of whom he was very proud; and Thomas Dean Lasken, of Trabuco Canyon, California, Rick’s youngest son.
He is also survived by four loving sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and their extended families, all of whom he loved and was loved by.
Especially dear to Rick was his goddaughter and niece, Christine Eden, whom he just adored.
Services: A gathering will be held for Richard on Friday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, North Port Chapel, 5900 Biscayne Drive, North Port, Florida, with a Memorial Service to begin at 3 p.m.
