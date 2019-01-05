Richard C. Serino
Richard C. “Big Rich” Serino, 76, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
He was born Dec. 21, 1942, in The Bronx, New York.
Richard moved to Venice in 1971 from Bethpage, New York, and started his carpet business, Richard’s Carpet Warehouse, in Venice.
Richard was a member of Sertoma, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sunrise Rotary Club, where he was also a Paul Harris Fellow, life member of the Italian American Club in Venice, Corvette Club, Venice Shark Club and the N.R.A.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt wherever he could, especially in Montana. His passion was being a pilot.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Joy; six children, Charlie, Brenda, Carleen, Kimberly, Gary and Rich; one brother, Jim; one sister, Gerry; and seven grandchildren, Jenna, Keelia, Giavonna, Benjamin, Nicholas, Shyla and Gavin; two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and James, as well as his beloved dog, Layla.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Isabella and Jerry Serino.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Italian American Club in Venice. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
