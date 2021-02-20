Richard Charles Kratlian
Richard Charles Kratlian, 68, of Venice, Florida, formerly of North Easton, Massachusetts, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.
Richard was born March 13, 1952, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Aram and Isabel (Goshkagarian) Kratlian.
Richard and his wife, Margaret, have resided in Venice, where they moved in November 2013. Richard had been a resident of Chelmsford, Centerville (Cape Cod), and lastly, North Easton, Massachusetts, where he lived from 1985 to 2013 with their daughter Christina.
Richard grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. He attended Rutgers College, majoring in Mathematics. Upon graduation, he was employed by TRW Credit Data, the national credit-reporting agency, as a supervisor of Data Services in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
n 1985, Richard accepted a position of vice president of Operations at Credit Data of New England and subsequently completed his high-tech MBA from Northeastern University.
He later managed the Cambridge Consulting firm and Woburn Pharmaceutical firm’s IT systems and taught Management Information Systems as an adjunct professor at Stonehill College and Wheaton College.
In 2000, he and his wife, Margaret, acquired Assured Business Support Services, a medical billing company specializing in the mental health industry. The business has grown over the past 20 years, and Margaret will continue running the business.
Richard was an avid golfer, pickleball player and percussionist in many musical organizations, including the Canton, Massachusetts Community Band, Southeastern Mass Wind Symphony, and North Port, Florida Community Band.
He served on the board of directors for the North Port Performing Arts Association as a member, vice president and then president for two years.
He was an active Parish Council member of Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a member of St. Hagop Armenian Church in Pinellas Park, Florida.
Richard leaves behind his loving and adorable wife of 45 years, Margaret; his daughter, Dr. Christina Margaret Kratlian; son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Charles Martina; brother Aram; sister-in-law Deborah; and nephew and niece Michael and Samantha.
Services: A private service was held Friday, Feb. 19, followed by burial in South Easton Cemetery, South Easton, Massachusetts.
